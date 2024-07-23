Weather Forecast: More critical fire weather, poor air quality, & dangerous heat

MISSOULA — Weather conditions are not helping this week with wildfire season, as winds, isolated thunderstorms, and hot temperatures intensify.

Winds will likely pick up tomorrow afternoon when a cold front brings in some relief from the heat. However, the front will also likely bring in isolated thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon. Both of these changes are detrimental with how dry and warm conditions already are.

Hopefully, an increase in humidity as things cool down Thursday will help choke out some fires, but we aren't out of the woods by any means.

Continue to protect yourself against the heat and increasing haze and smoke. Air Quality Alerts, as well as Heat Advisories, and Fire Weather Watches have all been issued for the next few days.

By Thursday, things may calm down and by Friday, temperatures will cool to the 80s widespread in western Montana.