Weather Forecast: More dense fog & warming temperatures today

MISSOULA — As high pressure continues to build across the Northern Rockies, more dense fog will create reduced visibility in the mornings.

Yesterday, the local National Weather Service issued a Dense Fog Advisory for the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys as something to watch going forward today. More areas may be added through the morning with difficult driving conditions in the dense fog. Take it slow and turn on your low-beam headlights. Other areas may just see a more patchy fog in small pockets.

There is also an Avalanche Warning for Flathead, Lake, and Lincoln counties. The Flathead, Whitefish, and a few other ranges near Glacier National Park and Marias Pass have unstable conditions with our current warming temperatures. The Warning will be updated at 7 today. Please avoid backcounty recreation or travel while conditions are not safe.

Warm temperatures are to blame for the avalanche possibility, but high pressure is to blame for the warm temps. Highs will continue to run above-average with 40s in valleys with inversions and 50s in areas where skies are clearer.

The high pressure will stick around until Friday, when winter weather and wet weather look to return. For now, continue to watch for fog and enjoy the calm pattern.