Weather Forecast: More frost potential this week; 70°s for now

MISSOULA — Today's weather will be very similar to yesterday - possible scattered showers, an isolated thunderstorm, partly cloudy skies, and mild temperatures.

The showers are mostly likely to develop around lunchtime in NW Montana. In the afternoon, moisture will move a little bit south and a storm cell may develop quickly and fade quickly.

High temperatures will again reach upper 60°s and low 70°s.

As for this morning though, temperatures are *frosty*. Most locations have readings around 32°-37°.

With more chilly temperatures expected again tonight, the Frost Advisory that was issued may be re-issued again later today. To be on the safe side, cover up sensitive plants or bring them indoors.

Warmer and drier weather will roll in around Thursday and hold on through the weekend.