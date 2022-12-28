Weather Forecast: More mixed precipitation & slick, icy roads today

MISSOULA — Another round of winter precipitation will cause difficult travel conditions today.

In the valleys, snow totals are uncertain because a mix of rain/snow and/or freezing rain is possible. Most weather models are indicating anywhere from 0 inches to a max of 2 inches of snow. Valley roads will be slick from leftover slush and any added precipitation freezing overnight.

Higher elevations and mountain pass areas will see more severe impacts from this weather system. Higher amounts of snow between 2-10 inches are expected for Lookout, Marias, and Lolo Passes.

Gusty winds will be another factor impacting travel - gusts look the strongest in the Bitterroot, between 30-50 MPH - but areas north of I-90 will also see strong winds. When the winds are this strong with icy roads, it can be easy to have whiteout conditions and reduced visibility.

With road conditions being variable from all of these impacts, travel should be avoided if possible in the early morning hours. Travel after 9 AM looks more clear and do-able.

Updates to pass cameras and radars will be available on the KPAX StormTracker 24/7 weather app throughout the day.