Weather Forecast: More mountain snow, valley showers, and cloudy skies to come

MISSOULA — Happy Friday! As we step into the first full week of spring, the weather across western Montana promises some wintry conditions with a series of storms.

A period of moderate snow will continue over the mountains, especially above 4,000 feet, including popular passes like Lookout, Lolo, and Lost Trail. Expect snow to keep accumulating at higher elevations through Saturday, possibly lingering into Sunday and Monday. While most of the snow will stay in the mountains, lower elevations and valleys might see some brief visibility issues and light snow accumulation.

As we move into Friday night, a cold front will push through, dropping snow levels down to valley floors. This front will bring heavy snow for a short time, especially in the mountains, with snow rates possibly hitting one inch per hour.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Friday night through Saturday afternoon. Areas included in the advisory are generally above 4,000 FT where snow totals could climb to 12-18" through Saturday night.

For valley areas, expect light snow, around half an inch, as the front passes. Winds will also pick up, with gusts reaching 25-40 mph, and areas like the I-90 corridor from Drummond to Butte are looking at a good chance of gusts over 35 mph.

By Sunday, snowfall should start tapering off in the valleys, but more snow is expected in the mountains on Monday, potentially impacting passes again and bringing occasional showers to the valleys.

The winter doesn't last long though - starting Tuesday, March 25, temperatures are forecast to climb above normal, with some valleys likely reaching the 60s. In fact, there's a strong chance that Missoula and the Bitterroot Valley could hit the 70s by Wednesday, March 26, for the first time this spring. Other areas, like Drummond and Anaconda, will have a lower chance but could still see temperatures near the 70-degree mark.