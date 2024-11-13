Weather Forecast: More of the same cloudy, cool, and wet weather continues

MISSOULA — Another Pacific cold front is approaching western Montana today. It will bring more of the same cloudy, cool, wet, and slightly windy weather we've been having all week.

Currently, the front is tracking in the middle of Washington right now, reaching Montana by this afternoon. Isolated rain showers may start as early as 10:00 AM, but will they will become more organized later in the day.

Overall, this system will again favor the mountains with snow and leave the valleys with low potential for heavy rain. Forecast models are only showing a possible tenth of an inch for valleys through Thursday night.

Mountain passes however, could see a few inches of snow by tomorrow morning. Passes that could see snow will be Lookout, Lolo, Lost Trail, Marias, Homestake, and MacDonald Pass.

Some forecast models show precipitation sticking around Thursday morning and tapering off by the mid-morning. Then, we will get a brief period of ridging with high pressure before moisture returns again.

Friday and Saturday will be drier days thanks to the high pressure, but still with cloudy skies.

Expect a temperature cool-down on Saturday. Highs next week will drop to upper 30°s.