Weather Forecast: More rain & snowy backcountry weather before sunshine returns

MISSOULA — More rain and snowy backcountry weather will continue tonight before the sunshine returns later this week.

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings do remain in place for a few spots across western Montana until 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

The main concern weather-wise is the difficult backcountry conditions expected and mountain pass travel in these areas. However, the moisture should start to taper off quickly on Tuesday.

Northwest Montana has the best chance for continuous showers on Tuesday, while the southwest region should see just a scattered shower or two. Keep the umbrella handy, regardless.

Temperatures remain cool tomorrow, especially overnight. Bring in or cover sensitive plants through Wednesday morning.

Conditions should return to normal seasonal temperatures and skies by Wednesday. Then, it's summer on Thursday!