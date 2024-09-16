Weather Forecast: More scattered thunderstorms/wet weather early this week

MISSOULA — Although we got a nice break from the rain this weekend, more wet weather is here to start the week.

This second round of moisture will come from a closed low pressure system currently moving southwest of us.

For today, that means scattered rain showers/afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Winds are likely to only be strong in thunderstorm cells, up to 40 MPH.

More rain is then possible Tuesday/Wednesday as well. If the low pressure system tracks close to us, we may get what we had last week, which was some wrap-around moisture. If the low tracks differently, we may only see off-shoot showers from the main system.

In either scenario, at least some rain should come back to the Northern Rockies. Skies will be cloudy and possibly foggy when the moisture returns. Again, rain should be beneficial for fires, with cooler weather helping too.

High temperatures will drop into the 60°s again tomorrow before warming up this weekend. 70°s are on the agenda for today.