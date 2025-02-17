Weather Forecast: More snowfall expected and more arctic air this week

MISSOULA — Hang on tight - the weather roller coaster ride isn't done yet.

After getting several inches of snow this weekend, we still have more in the forecast!

Winter Storm Warnings/Advisories have been posted for western Montana and will be in place through tomorrow morning (9 AM).

Additional snow will range between 1-3" for most valleys, with higher totals probable in the Swan/Seeley Lake valleys between 5-8". Parts of Granite county, mainly around Philipsburg, could also see 5-8".

High temperatures today will be a mix of 20°s and 30°s.

Later this afternoon, the weather forecast starts to get a little fuzzy. We are tracking another arctic air cold front on the way. Depending on how fast or slow this front moves will impact what we see weather-wise.

If the front moves in quickly, we could get some brief gusty winds, a rapid temperature drop, and heavy snow bands. If the front pushes in slowly, we may lose the potential for heavy snow and get lower snow totals.

Either way, temperatures tonight/tomorrow AM and Tuesday night/Wednesday AM will be frigid. After the front, the chance for snow showers will progressively decline as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperatures will then warm up this weekend to mid 40°s with rain expected on Saturday.