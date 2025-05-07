Weather Forecast: More summer-y weather this week; gusty winds tomorrow

MISSOULA — Happy Wednesday!

We've got another picture-perfect day here in western Montana, with temperatures climbing into the 70s today for everyone.

Skies will remain clear and sunny. Make sure to keep that sunscreen handy.

Also, keep up on allergy medication. Pollen counts are looking fairly high over the next several days with this dry weather.

Here's what the rest of the week looks like:



Thursday: Expect things to cool off just a bit, especially in southwest Montana, where a few isolated thunderstorms could pop up in the afternoon. It’ll also be breezy pretty much everywhere, with wind gusts up to 35 mph, especially in the northwest part of the state. Don’t be surprised if some of those storms kick up stronger gusts in the 30 mph to 40 mph range.

Friday & Saturday: Get ready for the warmest days of the year so far! Temperatures will soar into the 80s and even 90s in Idaho. That kind of heat will really speed up snowmelt, so expect rivers and streams to rise noticeably.

Saturday & Sunday afternoons: Scattered thunderstorms are likely both days, and a few of them could be on the stronger side with gusty winds. Keep an eye on the sky if you’ve got outdoor plans.

Looking ahead to early next week (May 12–14): A shift in the pattern could bring cooler, more typical spring weather with showers returning.

