Weather Forecast: More sunshine + sunlight for western Montana

MISSOULA — More sunshine is in the forecast for much of western Montana, as well as more sunlight in the coming days.

Weather conditions will be free of snow - but not free of the cold. Overnight lows have dropped even more with a backdoor cold front. Most locations have lows in the teens, while areas in southwest Montana (Potomac and Seeley Lake) are in single digits.

Patches of local fog are possible this morning with the cool temps. As things warm up, daytime highs will hit in the low 30s again before warming up to the upper 30s before the weekend.

By tomorrow and Friday, skies are forecasted as mostly sunny with chances for low stratus and inversions developing.

The break from wet weather is looking to end Sunday with a return of snow.