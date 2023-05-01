Weather Forecast: More toasty temperatures; a few minor thunderstorms possible

MISSOULA — Following a record-breaking day yesterday, today's temperatures will again be well above normal.

Records could be broken throughout the beginning of this week, until a cold front moves through and drops temperatures. Until then, western Montana will see a range of high 70's to high 80's in the daytime.

Expect these warm days to come along with mostly sunny skies and chances for minor thunderstorms each evening. Most of the thunderstorms will stick to central Idaho and areas right along the border of Montana/Idaho.

By the end of the work week, chances for rain and storms increase slightly, which will also bring temperatures back down closer to normal highs for the month of May (60 degree weather).