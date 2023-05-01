Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weather Forecast: More toasty temperatures; a few minor thunderstorms possible

Record Breaking Temps.png
Dani Hallows
Record Breaking Temps.png
Dani Todays Highs.png
Posted at 4:17 AM, May 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-01 06:17:08-04

MISSOULA — Following a record-breaking day yesterday, today's temperatures will again be well above normal.

Records could be broken throughout the beginning of this week, until a cold front moves through and drops temperatures. Until then, western Montana will see a range of high 70's to high 80's in the daytime.

Expect these warm days to come along with mostly sunny skies and chances for minor thunderstorms each evening. Most of the thunderstorms will stick to central Idaho and areas right along the border of Montana/Idaho.

By the end of the work week, chances for rain and storms increase slightly, which will also bring temperatures back down closer to normal highs for the month of May (60 degree weather).

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!