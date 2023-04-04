Weather Forecast: More unsettled precipitation and chilly temps

MISSOULA — Another few rounds of unsettled precipitation and chilly temperatures will keep things gray until the second half of the week.

Chances are slight, but based on recent trends, the moisture looks to stick around and be variable throughout the next two days.

Most impacts still look to be minimal, but some snow has been reported as wet and heavy around Philipsburg, so keep a watchful eye on local road conditions later tonight.

By Thursday, temperatures start warming up into the 50s and we get a quick break from the dreary skies.

Friday and Saturday look to be a bit rainy, with a nice Easter Sunday and warm temperatures coming soon.