Weather Forecast: More up-and-down weather conditions for the weekend

MISSOULA — Weather conditions will continue to be up-and-down even into the weekend.

For example, temperatures today remain chilly with upper 40s and low 50s, but by tomorrow (Saturday), temperatures look to jump up 10 degree across most locations.

Then, on Sunday, temperatures will drop again into below-average levels. Daytime highs will rise again early next week into more comfortable temperatures.

Hence, the up-and-down temperature trend.

High pressure will generally be responsible for sunny skies and warming conditions, but a small burst of low pressure is on the way Sunday. Even that brief low pressure will create gusty winds and choppy conditions for those out on local lakes. A few showers are also possible with the low pressure Sunday.

Another bright, calm day should arrive Monday to usher in the new week.