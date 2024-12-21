Weather Forecast: Mostly calm weekend, but possible freezing rain Saturday PM

MISSOULA — Happy Friday!

Overall, weather patterns look calm and warm into the weekend with a few chances for precipitation.

Warmer temperatures will determine what type of precipitation falls, as daytime highs will be climbing close to 50° for some valleys tomorrow.

Saturday will first be cloudy and then around dinnertime into the late evening there is a good shot for rain/freezing rain/snow. Sunday we will see some scattered wintry mix with more headed our way Sunday overnight into Monday.

These quick bursts of precipitation could impact mountain pass travel and even valley roads, depending on precipitation type. For any road travel, check conditions before leaving Saturday night/Sunday morning.

Outside of those overnight chances, the weekend should be fairly mild.

We're still tracking the possibility of some Christmas Eve snow, but it looks dry for Christmas Day.