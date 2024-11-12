Weather Forecast: Mostly cloudy today, with light showers possible

MISSOULA — As yesterday's cold front exits the region, we are left with cooler high temperatures and a few light showers today.

This morning, both Lookout and Lolo passes have seen some snow showers.

However, valley roads have been dry or just wet.

Light flurries/rain showers may pop up occasionally today, but it should be just a mostly cloudy day.

Tomorrow looks like a similar set-up through the afternoon, until our next front with moisture arrives.

Mountain pass impacts are expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Then, cooler air will start to mix in and bring down high temperatures from the 40°s into 30°s.

Time to pull out the winter sweaters!