Weather Forecast: Mostly dry and warm week

MISSOULA — Outside of a few weak cold fronts that will bring little moisture, the week ahead looks to stay warm.

Temperature will remain above average for most of the next seven days. The two exceptions to this nice trend will be tomorrow (Tuesday) and Sunday.

The cold front that will drop temperatures tomorrow is part of a pacific low pressure trough. Right now, the frontal will arrive later this evening.

Expect winds to pick up this afternoon and continue into tomorrow. Rain showers look likely overnight, but few will impact Tuesday overall.

Generally, a nice week is ahead!