Weather Forecast: Mostly dry conditions until Friday

MISSOULA — Weather conditions will be staying drier and progressively warmer for the next two days.

High temperatures will be between the mid-to-upper 30s, eventually hitting 40s over the week. A few weak snow showers will hit some mountain areas and the Montana/Idaho border tonight, but these should only impact travel at high elevations.

By Thursday night, an atmospheric river looks to set up off the Pacific Coast. Right now, weather models are indicating about a 50-80% chance for valley snow, with mountain snow looking much heavier.

Northwest Montana will see more precipitation in snow form, as temperatures will not warm into the 40s on Friday. However, areas south of I-90 will likely see a rain/snow mix due to the warming daytime temps.

There is still a bit of uncertainty on how strong this atmospheric river will be once it reaches western Montana. It is still a little far out with temperatures to get an accurate idea of snow totals. Generally though, prepare for wet weather over the weekend, even in the valleys.