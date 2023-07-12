Weather Forecast: Mostly dry & sunny conditions sticking around

MISSOULA — The summer temperatures are heating up in Western Montana.

Over the next two days, a few pop-up showers or storms are possible, but dry and hot conditions will be what most of us feel.

For now, expect high temps to reach in the mid-to-high 80's with overnight lows averaging between 50-60 degrees.

Along with the temperatures, the UV index is high now. However, it's just getting started.

Into the weekend, a massive ridge of high pressure is going to keep building stronger and stronger. By Sunday, temperatures will top out in the high 90's. This hike in temps generally means an increase in the UV index as well.

It's a great time to plan cooling activities, but be prepared to use good amounts of sunscreen when headed outside.

Luckily, the extreme heat appears to fade slightly next week by Tuesday/Wednesday.