Weather Forecast: Mostly mild conditions, but snow for SW Montana tonight

MISSOULA — Generally, our weather conditions look mild for the rest of the work week.

Temperatures will remain around average with a mix of cloud coverage. This weekend, temperatures get even more comfortable in the mid 50°s with sunshine!

The exception to all of this mild March weather is in the overnight hours. Because we are in a split pattern (where both high pressure and low pressure systems have some effect on our weather), we are only seeing precipitation fall at night.

SW Montana has a few Winter Weather Advisories/Winter Storm Warnings around Bozeman ahead of tonight's potential moisture. The Bitterroot valley may get a taste of this rain/snow, but it will fall while folks are sleeping.

Impacts will most likely be felt during the AM commute on Thursday morning for Ravalli and Granite counties.

By the weekend, high pressure will take over, keep conditions dry, and bring back sunshine briefly through Sunday.