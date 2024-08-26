Weather Forecast: Mostly mild week ahead, but possible frost on the way

MISSOULA — This week looks fairly mild temperature-wise and storm-wise for western Montana.

Most days ahead should be sunny with temperatures in the 70s-80s, but the exception is Tuesday afternoon and evening.

A small cold front out of Canada will move south with gusty winds (20-30 MPH) late Tuesday. This front will create choppy conditions on Flathead Lake while also making room for a colder pool of air to arrive Wednesday.

Currently, precipitation and storms look very weak Tuesday night, but light rain is possible. Lately though, storms have gained power quickly when moving through, so the weak weather model runs could change by tomorrow.

By Wednesday night/Thursday morning, temperatures could dip low enough to bring valley frost to plants and high elevation snow in Glacier National Park (at Logan Pass_

For now, enjoy a pleasant weather day on this Monday!