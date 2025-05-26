Weather Forecast: Mostly sunny Memorial Day conditions with afternoon t'storms

MISSOULA — It will start feeling like summer just in time for Memorial Day today.

Here's a look at the week ahead in Western Montana:

Today (Monday/Memorial Day): Temperatures will be warming to the 70s and 80s for Memorial Day. Sunny skies will hold on until later this afternoon, when a cold front looks to roll in. The front will lead to isolated/scattered thunderstorms this afternoon, mainly in Southwest Montana. Some of these could be on the stronger side — expect brief heavy rain, gusty winds around 50 mph, and maybe even some small hail. Things should quiet down after sunset.

Mostly sunny Memorial Day conditions with afternoon t'storms

Tuesday: Still warm, with highs about 10 degrees above normal.

Wednesday & Thursday: Hot and dry weather settles in, with Thursday likely being the hottest day of the week. Some areas, especially in the valleys — like Missoula and the Bitterroot — could hit 90 degrees. Late Thursday, a weak system could bring a few showers or storms, especially for northwest Montana.

Friday into the weekend: A few lingering showers are possible Friday, but then it’s back to hot and dry conditions for the weekend. Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts — a slight cool-down might be on the way by early next week.

