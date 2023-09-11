Weather Forecast: Mostly warm & dry week

MISSOULA — The week ahead will be fairly mild for Western Montana weather-wise.

Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with temperatures in the high 70s and low 80s.

Conditions will stay this dry and warm until late Tuesday. A cold front is then expected to drop into the region late Tuesday/Wednesday.

The front will bring in some gusty winds, possible thunderstorms, and a slight adjustment in temperatures.

Following the front, another high pressure ridge will build towards the end of the work week, bringing temperatures back up to above average levels.