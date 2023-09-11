Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weather Forecast: Mostly warm & dry week

fall leaves explainer.png
Dani Hallows
fall leaves explainer.png
headlines.png
Posted at 4:33 AM, Sep 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-11 06:33:04-04

MISSOULA — The week ahead will be fairly mild for Western Montana weather-wise.

Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with temperatures in the high 70s and low 80s.

Conditions will stay this dry and warm until late Tuesday. A cold front is then expected to drop into the region late Tuesday/Wednesday.

The front will bring in some gusty winds, possible thunderstorms, and a slight adjustment in temperatures.

Following the front, another high pressure ridge will build towards the end of the work week, bringing temperatures back up to above average levels.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!