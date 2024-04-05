Weather Forecast: Mountain pass snow, valley showers continue into the weekend

MISSOULA — This morning, skies will clear slightly for a short time - then it's back to wet weather for the weekend.

Scattered rain showers will return to valley locations this afternoon around lunchtime. Don't forget the umbrella for any plans late tonight.

As the recent cold front continues its' passage, temperatures will drop into the weekend. Highs will lower to mid 40s across the region for Saturday and Sunday. With temperatures like these, mountain pass snow will impact travel, especially Saturday morning.

Passes such as Homestake, MacDonald, Lolo, Lookout, and Lost Trail will receive at least 2-4 inches of snow by Saturday morning. Please check for the latest road conditions before heading on high elevation roadways.

The wet weather will start to clear up Sunday. Temperatures will slowly warm up next week as high pressure moves back in.