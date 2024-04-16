Weather Forecast: Much needed mountain snow, valley flurries begin overnight

MISSOULA — As tonight progresses, much-needed moisture arrives for Western Montana.

The Canadian cold front with low pressure will start to sweep through the region late tonight and early tomorrow morning.

The timing of the storm should look a little bit like this:



Overnight/Early Wednesday morning: Northwest Montana Commute Hours/Mid-morning Wednesday: I-90 Corridor Mid-Morning/Early Afternoon Wednesday: Southwest Montana

With this in mind, several locations are likely to wake up with light accumulations in valleys and experience active showers while heading out the door.

Ground temperatures should be a little bit warmer this time of year, so major road impacts are not expected at low elevations. Mountain passes will be a different story though.

Along the Divide and down towards Southwest Montana is where higher totals are expected.

A Winter Weather Advisory for West Glacier is advertising 2-9" of snow, while Homestake, Lost Trail, and Lolo passes are looking at least 2".

Please bundle up tomorrow morning as well. Temperatures are trending below freezing fairly widespread in the morning.

By Thursday, this system already looks to be exiting the region and we will experience a very slow warm-up into next week.