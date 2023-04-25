Weather Forecast: Much warmer air on the way

MISSOULA- A significant pattern change develops this week, as a strong high pressure ridge brings warming temperatures and dry weather.

Highs will warm into 60s Wednesday and Thursday, 70s Friday and the 70s and 80s by the weekend.

The record high on Sunday is 82º, right now we are forecasting a high of 82 for Sunday.

The only challenge in the forecast this week is the chance for a quick-moving cold front Thursday.

The cold front will move from east to west across the Divide.

Right now, mountain snow and valley rain looks most likely for areas east of the Divide.

For us west of the Divide, the most noticeable change will be the development of gusty winds Thursday afternoon.

Expect gusts around 25 mph to 35 mph, bringing choppy conditions to area lakes.

