Weather Forecast: New month, wet weather on the way

MISSOULA — It's November now and western Montana has decent chances for a rainy start to the new month.

Today will look a lot like yesterday before the rain moves in - morning fog, chilly temperatures, inversion conditions, and partial sunshine.

The inversion will break down later tonight around midnight when the moisture arrives. This precipitation looks to be part of a jet stream that will pull in both wet weather and warmer air at the same.

The one concern with this moisture for now will be tomorrow morning along the NW corner of Montana from Troy - Eureka - Marias Pass. Here, a rain/snow mix with even possible freezing rain will likely impact the morning commute Thursday.

For the rest of us, plan on wet roads and warmer air over the next several days. We have chances for rain the forecast until Tuesday and it may even extend past that, depending on this atmospheric river.