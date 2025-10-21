Weather Forecast: Nice & dry this week, but a potent system moves in this weekend

MISSOULA — High pressure looks to be the dominant weather feature this week, which will allow for dry, stable conditions. With that, morning fog is likely with afternoon sunshine.

Watch the forecast:

Weather Forecast: 10.21.25

Highs will likely top out a good 5°, 10° to even 15° above average in the upper 50s to mid 60s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Areas that see a persistent fog/stratus deck (likeliest in Northwest Montana) will likely not reach those highs, but fall a few degrees short.

Another potent system will impact the region this weekend. Multiple waves of moisture will bring in anywhere from 1”-3” of liquid precipitation in mountainous terrain north of U.S. Highway 12 by Tuesday morning. South of Highway 12, mountainous terrain could pick up anywhere from a half inch to 1.50” of liquid precipitation.

Generally, above 6,000’, 6”-12”+ of snow are likely with 4”-8” along the MT/ID passes… 1”-3” for Homestake & MacDonald passes.

Erin Yost

With this system, gusty winds are also expected on Saturday… particularly for the southern Bitterroot Valley and the rest of Southwest Montana

As of now, the best bet for valley snow accumulation will be Monday into Tuesday, where snow levels look to drop to 3,000’ with minimal amounts.

This is definitely an evolving system, so stay tuned!

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: