Weather Forecast: No change in sight yet, the summer heat is here to stay

MISSOULA — Yesterday was a toasty one for many folks, but the good news is that today looks *slightly* cooler.

Highs will drop just a few degrees today back to 90s. This adjustment is due, in part, to some west winds expected to pick up today.

Overall, these winds will not do us many favors though as they will bring in more haze from fires in the mountain west, and the winds will likely worsen current fire conditions locally.

Continue to stay on top of hydration and cooling efforts. Keeping yourself cool is going to be a marathon type effort in the days ahead, not a sprint. Long range forecast models indicate that this summer heat is here to stay, possibly through August.

The 90s will be holding on for about the next month.