Weather Forecast: No tricks or treats, just average Halloween weather in Montana

MISSOULA — As usual, our Halloween night in Western Montana is shaping up to be cold and wet!
Trick-or-treaters will want extra layers and an umbrella to keep those costumes dry.
Today's cold front and moisture is just round one of several though.
Over the next five days, a series of rain/snow events will bring precipitation to the region.
For now, Saturday, Sunday, and Tuesday have the highest precipitation chances, with cloudy and cool days in between — Monday and Friday.
Temperatures will drop incrementally through Tuesday to low 40°s/upper 30°s for highs.
By Thursday next week, 50°s might be possible though.
Basically, get ready for some sweater/soup weather through the weekend. Happy Halloween!