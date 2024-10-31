Watch Now
Weather Forecast: No tricks or treats, just average Halloween weather in Montana

As usual, our Halloween night in Western Montana is shaping up to be cold and wet
As usual, our Halloween night in Western Montana is shaping up to be cold and wet!
MISSOULA — As usual, our Halloween night in Western Montana is shaping up to be cold and wet!

Trick-or-treaters will want extra layers and an umbrella to keep those costumes dry.

Today's cold front and moisture is just round one of several though.

Over the next five days, a series of rain/snow events will bring precipitation to the region.

For now, Saturday, Sunday, and Tuesday have the highest precipitation chances, with cloudy and cool days in between — Monday and Friday.

Temperatures will drop incrementally through Tuesday to low 40°s/upper 30°s for highs.

By Thursday next week, 50°s might be possible though.

Basically, get ready for some sweater/soup weather through the weekend. Happy Halloween!

