Weather Forecast: Normal temperatures & scattered showers for the work week

MISSOULA - Following a rainy weekend, scattered showers will continue to stick around Western Montana.

Kalispell's rainfall was record-breaking on Saturday. The rain totaled 1.14" which was much higher than the 0.48" set in 1968.

Rain, scattered showers, and thunderstorms will be possible this week with chances higher on Tuesday and Thursday.

Grab an umbrella or a good rain jacket on those days.

The off days where not much is expected to develop are Monday and Wednesday.

Friday looks to be a transition type of day where temperatures warm up beyond the normal levels this week and skies clear.

Overall, expect low-to-mid 60s until Friday. For the weekend, expect the 70s and 80s to return again.