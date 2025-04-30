Weather Forecast: Not record-breaking, but a big warm-up begins today

MISSOULA — We’ll see a big warm-up Thursday and Friday thanks to a brief ridge of high pressure.

Temps will run 10 to 20 degrees above normal on Friday — definitely warm for this time of year — but still a few degrees shy of record highs.

Then, conditions change over the weekend.

Watch the forecast:

Not record-breaking, but a big warm-up begins today

A cold front moves in Saturday, bringing a decent chance for showers and thunderstorms, especially later in the day. Some of those storms could kick up gusty winds and small hail.

Basically, keep an eye on the forecast if you're planning Saturday activities outside in the afternoon!

As for today, clouds and showers will linger in western Montana while the last bit of moisture clears out. By tonight and into Thursday, drier air moves in with the ridge, dropping humidity levels and keeping winds light.

By Saturday evening, the ridge breaks down and we get a fresh dose of Pacific moisture, along with a cold front moving in from the north. Sunday stays active, too, with more rain and the chance for storms continuing in parts of southwest Montana and Lemhi County.

Looking ahead to next week, it’s starting to look like the storm system originally expected to bring heavy rain may end up tracking further south. That means we’re probably in for lighter showers.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: