Weather Forecast: Occasional showers & black ice possible each morning this week

MISSOULA — As several weak systems continue to bring light scattered showers, the potential for black ice to develop in the mornings continues.

Outside of the isolated black ice spots, patchy fog and light showers will impact AM commutes.

There isn't enough moisture with this system to bring widespread precipitation, but enough to keep things gray and cloudy through Thursday.

High temperatures will remain on the warmer side. Weekend temperatures even look to reach high 40s by Sunday. Basically, it's more spring-like weather this week, which is officially 28 days away.

The next (possibly) big winter-like system is tracking on long-range models to come in around Monday.