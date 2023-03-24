Weather Forecast: Off and on light snow chances hold out for the weekend

MISSOULA - Conditions will be variable this weekend, with scattered snow chances continuing all the way through Sunday night.

In general, the snow levels are looking higher, allowing for more mountain snow than valley snow, but chances are still there.

Check road conditions frequently if traveling around Lookout, Lolo, or Lost Trail passes.

Cloud coverage should keep skies relatively gray until Monday when we could get some more sunshine returning.

However, the general weather pattern trend leans towards a low pressure system hanging around Western Montana for much of the next week.

This pattern would lend to spring snow, even as temperatures warm up slightly.

For now, temperatures will remain in the 30s Saturday and Sunday, which are 10° to 15º below normal for this time of year.

Overnight lows will stay normal in the 20º to 30º range.