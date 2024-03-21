Weather Forecast: Off and on showers today; slow temperature cool-down

MISSOULA — After initially arriving overnight, off and on precipitation will continue today.

Most of the moisture looks to only be falling in the mountains after 8:00 AM, but be ready for a stray shower or flurry through tonight.

High temperatures will be slightly cooler today - expect upper 40s and low 50s. With these temperatures, roads should be minimally impacted. However, the early commute this morning for mountain pass drivers could be a little more difficult.

The greatest impacts though will be over the weekend. Chances for rain/snow increase the closer we get to Saturday/Sunday, which means road conditions will be changing frequently on those days.

Our stalled cold front will eventually move through late tonight and drop temperatures dramatically for NW Montana. The I-90 corridor and SW Montana likely won't feel any big temperature changes into Friday.

A more widespread drop will happen Saturday and Sunday as the cold air settles further south.

Basically, hold on over the next few days with all of these changes. It will be so good for our mountains to get some additional moisture heading into wildfire season!