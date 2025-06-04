Weather Forecast: One last day of showery + partly cloudy conditions

MISSOULA — Looks like we’re in for more scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, especially along the Continental Divide and into northwest Montana.

Temperatures will again rise to upper 60°s and low 70°s today. For reference, normal temperatures for this time in June are around 73°. Technically, we have been slightly below normal since Monday.

But there’s good news on the way — starting Thursday and heading into the weekend, things will start to warm up and dry out.

A high-pressure system is moving in from the west coast, and it’ll bring sunshine and rising temps.

By Sunday, many valleys could be seeing highs back in the 90s. Rain isn’t expected, though a stray thunderstorm might still pop up in southwest Montana.