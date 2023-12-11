Weather Forecast: One last round of showers today before a drier week

MISSOULA — A cold front moving through the region today will drop a final round of snow showers/wintry mix before drier air moves in for the rest of the week.

With leftover precipitation from the weekend and another round expected today, road conditions will be changing through the early morning. Be prepared for slick/slushy/icy roadways for the commute. Temperatures are hovering right around freezing for the next few hour and that will affect roads as well.

After the morning, the front will clear in the afternoon and skies will remain cloudy, but clearer.

The rest of the week looks dry and slightly warmer than average (35-40 degrees). We may see recurring fog each morning and stratus once the front moves out.