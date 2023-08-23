Weather Forecast: One more chance for rain today before the skies clear up

MISSOULA — Today is the last chance for some rain showers before a shift into warmer and drier weather for the weekend.

Rain chances look better in the early morning hours through 8:30 AM. Scattered showers could still pop-up in the afternoon, but nothing intense like the thunderstorms yesterday.

After last night's rain, totals so far in August look incredible for several locations. Although it generally takes snow to completely put out fires, the type of heavy/consistent rain seen recently is beneficial.

Rain could still return to the forecast at the end of August, sometime mid-week next week. For now, temperatures will remain more mild and cool until Friday. High pressure will quickly dry things up and bring temperatures up to normal summer heat.