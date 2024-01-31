Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weather Forecast: One more day of high pressure Thursday

High pressure
Lewis
High pressure
Posted at 3:11 PM, Jan 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-31 17:11:26-05

MISSOULA — High pressure remains in place today with some areas seeing sunshine and very mild weather. While others are stuck under the inversions with fog and temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

Expect this same set up again Thursday with one more day of high pressure.

A low pressure system will bring scattered mountain snow along with valley rain to western Montana Friday. High temperatures will be mostly in the 40s.

Another system will bring another round of mountain snow along with valley rain/snow Saturday.

The best chance for accumulating valley snow looks to be Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader