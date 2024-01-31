Weather Forecast: One more day of high pressure Thursday

MISSOULA — High pressure remains in place today with some areas seeing sunshine and very mild weather. While others are stuck under the inversions with fog and temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

Expect this same set up again Thursday with one more day of high pressure.

A low pressure system will bring scattered mountain snow along with valley rain to western Montana Friday. High temperatures will be mostly in the 40s.

Another system will bring another round of mountain snow along with valley rain/snow Saturday.

The best chance for accumulating valley snow looks to be Saturday night into Sunday morning.