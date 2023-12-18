Weather Forecast: One more day of inversions before clearer weather

MISSOULA — An Air Stagnation Advisory is still place until 11 PM today while inversions are strong across multiple valleys, but clearer weather is coming soon.

Our incoming system still has a lot of uncertainty to figure out and we may not know exact details until it interacts with current layers of haze and inversion that are set up. However, we do know that this small disruption should help clear up the layers of pollution that have been hanging out in our valleys.

The system will likely impact NW Montana and Central Idaho more with a wintry mix of precipitation. The biggest threat with the mixed precipitation could be freezing rain for the Tuesday AM commute. Most of the precipitation is possible Tuesday through the day, but there are slight chances in the forecast for Wednesday as well.

Please continue to check forecast updates and road conditions if planning long-term travel or heading out on the commute tomorrow morning.

The rest of the week looks fairly dry and calm until the next storm moves in. Right now, there is a bit of a chance for a system to bring snow Saturday/Sunday right before Christmas Day. This one has some uncertainty as well, but we'll have updates later in the week.