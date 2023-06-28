Weather Forecast: One more day of showers/storms before the heat arrives

MISSOULA — Today is the last round of widespread showers and thunderstorms before a high pressure system arrives and turns the heat on.

The weather models look similar from yesterday - showers are expected to crawl along and below the I-90 corridor and move westbound.

Some showers will develop into thunderstorms with heavy rain, possible hail, and gusty winds.

Recently, localized hail storms have done some damage, so be aware of quick changing conditions.

After today, temperatures will start to warm into the 90 degree range. Daytime highs will stay in this range for much of next week as high pressure settles in.

One issue with the low pressure changing into a high pressure pattern is that wind direction may bring some smoke into the atmosphere from Canadian fires for the Fourth of July.