Weather Forecast: One more day of warm + sunny conditions

MISSOULA — With a record-breaking day of warmth yesterday on our heels, today brings another chance for nice weather.

Temperatures will again run 10 to 20 degrees above normal—perfect for spring!

It’ll stay mild overnight, which should help keep snowmelt to a minimum in the mountains. Local streams might rise a bit, but no flooding is expected.

A few thunderstorms are possible late tonight, but will mainly impact central Idaho. In fact, a better chance for thunderstorms for western Montana looks to be Thursday night.

Tomorrow (Thursday), things will change a bit as a cold front moves through, bringing breezy winds and gusts up to 25 mph, especially in the afternoon. If you're planning to be on the lakes, watch out for choppy conditions—there might even be a wind advisory for Flathead Lake.

By Friday and into the weekend, we'll see more typical spring weather with below-average temperatures and more rain, especially in the mountains. Expect some snow on the mountain passes, particularly in the early morning hours.

Enjoy the sunshine today, but stay prepared for some cooler, wetter days ahead!