Weather Forecast: One more day of warm temps before cooler weather rolls in

MISSOULA — Weather conditions will stay warm and sunny today before cooler and wetter weather rolls in for the weekend.

Temperatures will peak within the 80s for northwest and west-central Montana, with the Bitterroot valley and Blackfoot region seeing more mild temps in the 70s.

Along with the temperatures, pollen counts for tree pollen are higher today. Other triggers will likely rise in the coming weeks.

By tonight, expect a few isolated thunderstorms with gusty winds, possible hail, and rain. These storms will fire up again in the late afternoon/evening and then transition into cloudy and showery weather for Friday.

Saturday looks like another good day for showers. This change in weather pattern is from a low pressure system sliding in from the Pacific. The system will drop temperatures from the 80s to 50s before temperatures hit normal levels (low 60s) early next week.