Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weather Forecast: One more warm & sunny day before another front arrives

7 day temp trend.png
Dani Hallows
7 day temp trend.png
Todays Highs.png
Posted at 4:09 AM, Oct 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-09 06:09:05-04

MISSOULA — High pressure will continue to bring above-average temperatures and sunny skies for today.

Temperatures will reach the 70s region-wide this afternoon before a cold front arrives tonight and changes up the current situation.

The front timing should bring rain showers later tonight through Wednesday, an increase in wind gust speed, and temperatures in the 60s and 50s.

Overall, the front will only interrupt the midweek through Thursday. By Friday, clearer weather should return for the weekend.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader