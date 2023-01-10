Weather Forecast: Overcast & cool conditions for the next few days

MISSOULA — Road conditions will be variable today, but as they clear, overcast conditions will stick around for the next few days.

Fogginess and cloudiness will impact commutes for most of the week, especially in the Flathead region.

Drivers should check road conditions regularly if planning to travel in high elevation mountain passes. Reduced visibility from the fog will likely impact drivers the most.

Another set of systems may hit again closer to the weekend. Long-range models are showing Saturday and Sunday as the most likely days for some more precipitation, but next week's chances for snow showers are looking better and better.

Even with the overcast skies and slight potential for precipitation, temperatures will remain in the mid 30s, getting closer to the 40s by the weekend.