Weather Forecast: Partly cloudy skies ahead of a mild cold front

MISSOULA — Weather conditions will stay dry today, with a few more clouds moving in.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy ahead of our next cold front. Right now, the front looks to arrive Wednesday, bringing gusty winds, slightly cooler temperatures, and a few possible showers.

In general, this front is mild. No widespread or severe action is expected outside of the winds, which will rise to anywhere between 10-30 MPH.

The front will only drop temperatures about 5-10 degrees. This drop should bring temperatures to near average levels (low 70s), but high pressure will quickly move back in and warm things up after Wednesday.