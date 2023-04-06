Weather Forecast: Partly cloudy skies and warming temps today

MISSOULA — Breathe a sigh of relief with today's weather conditions - light breezes, warming temperatures, and partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will still be running very cold for the morning commute, with 20s and even some temperatures in the teens again. Daytime highs will reach low to mid 50s in the warmest part of the day.

Head outside for a walk or bike ride and enjoy milder weather. Wind gusts will not be as calm though - running between 5-20 MPH.

Conditions change yet again late on Friday when a low-level atmospheric river starts to bring moisture again. This time, the atmospheric river will not dump snow or sleet. Instead, forecasts show more rain and in lighter amounts.

Generally, the rain might hold off for a nice Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday, but chances are consistently above 30% after Sunday. Overall, the pattern will keep being cool with scattered wet conditions.

Temperatures will reach their highest peak on Sunday before dropping yet again into 50s and 40s.