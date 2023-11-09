Weather Forecast: Patchy/dense fog for the morning; mild conditions continue

MISSOULA — Foggy conditions are expected to impact the morning commute today. Some areas will see a denser fog, with other only experiencing a patchy fog.

In these types of conditions, turn on low-beam headlights and take it slow.

However, once the fog lifts, it looks like the day ahead will be fairly mild. Temperatures are in the 20s until the afternoon with highs in the mid-to-upper 40s.

Tomorrow we may see a dusting of snow in the morning with a mix of rain, but little-to-no snow accumulation is expected for valleys. Mountains may see anywhere from a dusting up to three inches of snow.

Then, the weekend looks calm with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

Weather-wise, things look stable heading towards the Thanksgiving holiday, which is only 2 weeks away! Long-range forecasts suggest a continued pattern average precipitation and above-average temperatures during the holiday week.