Weather Forecast: Patchy fog, warmer temps, and more sunshine to start the week

MISSOULA — Temperatures will reach their warmest peak for the next little while today - low to high 70s are in the forecast.

With enough moisture in the air, patchy fog could impact the morning commute. Skies will eventually clear, but cloud coverage will remain spotty for different locations.

This warm-up that started over the weekend won't last long though. Our next cold front is tracking to move in Tuesday night with gusty winds, a drop in temperatures, and another round of precipitation.

With this system, temperatures may drop enough to allow snow levels to lower to 5500 feet. Long-term trends show a general decrease in temperatures for the rest of this month with continued wet weather.

Enjoy this calm, warm weather while we can!