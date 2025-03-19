Weather Forecast: Patchy fog with sunshine later today; changes tomorrow

MISSOULA — Over the next five days, the weather in western Montana will have a mix of temperatures ranging from the upper 30s to mid-50s°F, with varying conditions including clouds, sun, and chances of snow or rain.

Today, expect milder temperatures and sunny skies for most of the day. Patchy fog and leftover precipitation on the roads will slow down your AM commute though.

Thursday brings a higher likelihood of precipitation, with morning snow in Missoula and Hamilton, and afternoon showers in Kalispell. Gusty winds are anticipated Thursday, especially along the I-90 corridor.

The period from Thursday through Saturday is expected to be active, with mountain snowfall and potential impacts on higher elevation roadways due to reduced visibility and slushy conditions.

By Friday, condition may improve slightly with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures reaching the upper 40s to low 50s. On Saturday, another atmospheric river is poised to bring back snow to the Northern Rockies. Mountain pass travel will likely feel the greatest impact from heavy snow.

Overall, anticipate a week of fluctuating temperatures and conditions, with Thursday through Saturday being the most unsettled.